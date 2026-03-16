U.S. Army Soldier from the 21st Signal Brigade plots a point during the 21st Signal Best Squad Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 3, 2026. The 21st signal BSC asseses each squad on there technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The top squads will represent the 21st Signal Brigade in the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) BSC. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc Nathan Benson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9571396
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-OR776-1070
|Resolution:
|7092x5057
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Nathan Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.