Sharper Vision, Stronger Mission – Supporting Warfighters Worldwide at NHB Ophthalmology

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Keeping Sight in the Fight…Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Vice Admiral Richard Nelson Refractive Surgery Center has extended their capability in providing timely corneal refractive surgery options for active-duty personnel across the entire Defense Health Network Pacific Rim area, provide such services as PRK, LASIK and SMILE to those servicemembers in need, especially those assigned to locales with limited or no access to a military treatment facility that offers such corrective eye surgeries. Any servicemember interested in any of the surgery options should initially contact their local eye doctor [optometrist/ophthalmologist] or medical provider to help coordinate scheduling an appointment. Updated education material, authorization forms and pre-visit packets are available on NHB’s official command website: https://bremerton.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Vision/Ophthalmology (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)