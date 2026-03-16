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    Sharper Vision, Stronger Mission – Supporting Warfighters Worldwide at NHB Ophthalmology

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    Sharper Vision, Stronger Mission – Supporting Warfighters Worldwide at NHB Ophthalmology

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Keeping Sight in the Fight…Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Vice Admiral Richard Nelson Refractive Surgery Center has extended their capability in providing timely corneal refractive surgery options for active-duty personnel across the entire Defense Health Network Pacific Rim area, provide such services as PRK, LASIK and SMILE to those servicemembers in need, especially those assigned to locales with limited or no access to a military treatment facility that offers such corrective eye surgeries. Any servicemember interested in any of the surgery options should initially contact their local eye doctor [optometrist/ophthalmologist] or medical provider to help coordinate scheduling an appointment. Updated education material, authorization forms and pre-visit packets are available on NHB’s official command website: https://bremerton.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Vision/Ophthalmology (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9571000
    VIRIN: 260317-N-HU933-3600
    Resolution: 5011x3675
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sharper Vision, Stronger Mission – Supporting Warfighters Worldwide at NHB Ophthalmology, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DHA, Navy Mediicne, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, ophthalmology, refractive eye surgery

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