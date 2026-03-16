ZEUS 95 Social Media Graphic

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This graphic depicts four unit patches with a horizontal line through the center, representing the unit designation of the six ZEUS 95 aircrew members who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Epic Fury, March 12, 2025, over Western Iraq. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)