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    ZEUS 95 Social Media Graphic

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    ZEUS 95 Social Media Graphic

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook          

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    This graphic depicts four unit patches with a horizontal line through the center, representing the unit designation of the six ZEUS 95 aircrew members who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Epic Fury, March 12, 2025, over Western Iraq. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9570996
    VIRIN: 260315-F-BQ566-1001
    Resolution: 1152x720
    Size: 120.21 KB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ZEUS 95 Social Media Graphic, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    121st Air Refueling Wing
    99th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    166th Air Refueling Squadron
    ZEUS 95

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