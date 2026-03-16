2026 Air Combat Command Demonstration Teams

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams train during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. Together, the demonstration teams showcase the capabilities of Air Combat Command’s premier fighter aircraft, supporting recruiting and public outreach efforts while representing the professionalism and readiness of the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)