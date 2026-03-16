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    2026 Air Combat Command Demonstration Teams

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    2026 Air Combat Command Demonstration Teams

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper and F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Teams train during the 2026 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2026. Together, the demonstration teams showcase the capabilities of Air Combat Command’s premier fighter aircraft, supporting recruiting and public outreach efforts while representing the professionalism and readiness of the U.S. Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9570476
    VIRIN: 260302-F-CC148-8398
    Resolution: 7711x5141
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Air Combat Command Demonstration Teams, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
    fighter aircraft
    F-22 Demonstration Team
    F-16 Demonstration Team
    F-35 Demonstration Team
    Airshow

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