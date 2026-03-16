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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manly Engom, 169th Maintenance Squadron fuels shop noncommissioned officer, holds a technical order while Staff Sgt. Marcus Lowman operates a fuel tank certification simulation system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. Simulation-based training allows Fuels Airmen to practice certification procedures in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)