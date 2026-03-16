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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manly Engom, 169th Maintenance Squadron fuels shop noncommissioned officer, reviews a technical order with Staff Sgts. Desmond Brown and Marcus Lowman during a fuel tank certification simulation at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The simulation provides hands-on training to ensure safe and effective fuel system operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)