(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manly Engom, 169th Maintenance Squadron fuels shop noncommissioned officer, reviews a technical order with Staff Sgts. Desmond Brown and Marcus Lowman during a fuel tank certification simulation at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The simulation provides hands-on training to ensure safe and effective fuel system operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9570465
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-EP562-1006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop
    169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina AIr National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Maintenance Squadron
    169 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery