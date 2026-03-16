U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manly Engom, 169th Maintenance Squadron fuels shop noncommissioned officer, reviews a technical order with Staff Sgts. Desmond Brown and Marcus Lowman during a fuel tank certification simulation at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The simulation provides hands-on training to ensure safe and effective fuel system operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9570465
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-EP562-1006
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.