169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Lowman, a fuels systems specialist assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron, certifies a fuel storage tank using a simulation system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The simulation system allows Airmen to practice certification procedures in a controlled environment, ensuring mission readiness and compliance with safety standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)