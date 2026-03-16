U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Lowman, a fuels systems specialist assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron, certifies a fuel storage tank using a simulation system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The simulation system allows Airmen to practice certification procedures in a controlled environment, ensuring mission readiness and compliance with safety standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9570461
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-EP562-1002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.