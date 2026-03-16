U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desmond Brown, a fuels systems specialist assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron, conducts fuel tank certification using a simulation system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. Simulation technology allows Airmen to train efficiently while reinforcing safe and effective fuel system operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9570460
|VIRIN:
|260129-Z-EP562-1001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Julia Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.