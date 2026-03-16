169th Maintenance Squadron Fuels Shop

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desmond Brown, a fuels systems specialist assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron, conducts fuel tank certification using a simulation system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. Simulation technology allows Airmen to train efficiently while reinforcing safe and effective fuel system operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)