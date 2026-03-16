U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Gunnery Table II with members of the Latvian Air Force at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia on March 13, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 03:34
|Photo ID:
|9569811
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-BY519-9470
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|282.14 KB
|Location:
|RIGA, LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.