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    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training [Image 14 of 14]

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    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training

    RIGA, LATVIA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Gunnery Table II with members of the Latvian Air Force at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia on March 13, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 03:34
    Photo ID: 9569809
    VIRIN: 260313-A-BY519-9497
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 410.89 KB
    Location: RIGA, LV
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training
    3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training

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