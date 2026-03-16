3rd CAB trains with Latvian Air Force M240 familiarization training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct Gunnery Table II with members of the Latvian Air Force at Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia on March 13, 2026. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)