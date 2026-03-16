Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Chester, Navy Region Hawaii foreign ship liaison officer (FSLO), visits the Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli (MP-56), during a port visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16. As the FLSO, Chester is responsible for the coordination and facilitation of all aspects of foreign naval vessel visits on the base and her role is vital in maintaining international relationships and promoting interoperability between naval forces. Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental responsibilities to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)