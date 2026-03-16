(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Chester, Navy Region Hawaii foreign ship liaison officer (FSLO), visits the Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli (MP-56), during a port visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16. As the FLSO, Chester is responsible for the coordination and facilitation of all aspects of foreign naval vessel visits on the base and her role is vital in maintaining international relationships and promoting interoperability between naval forces. Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental responsibilities to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9569627
    VIRIN: 260316-N-VD165-1004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Habor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    BAE Jambeli (MP-56)
    Lauren Chester
    foreign ship liaison officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery