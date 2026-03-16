Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Seaman Recruit Johntavian Garland, from Texas, and assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), assists with the mooring of the Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli (MP-56) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16, 2026. USS Wiliam P. Lawrence is serving as the host ship during Jambeli’s port visit on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu and will serve as a dedicated sponsor and primary point of contact. This duty is crucial for naval diplomacy, fostering goodwill, and ensuring the visiting crew has a successful and productive port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9569622
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-VD165-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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