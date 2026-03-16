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    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH [Image 2 of 4]

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    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Seaman Recruit Johntavian Garland, from Texas, and assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), assists with the mooring of the Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli (MP-56) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 16, 2026. USS Wiliam P. Lawrence is serving as the host ship during Jambeli’s port visit on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu and will serve as a dedicated sponsor and primary point of contact. This duty is crucial for naval diplomacy, fostering goodwill, and ensuring the visiting crew has a successful and productive port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9569622
    VIRIN: 260316-N-VD165-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Jose Jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH
    Ecuadorian naval ship BAE Jambeli arrives at JBPHH

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    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110)
    Joint Base Pearl Habor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    BAE Jambeli (MP-56)
    Johntavian Garland

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