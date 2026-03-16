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    Adm. Koehler Visits Santa Fe at ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 3 of 9]

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    Adm. Koehler Visits Santa Fe at ICE CAMP 2026

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 15, 2026) – Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right; Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center; and Rear Adm. John Stafford, commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, pose for a photo in front of Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) during Operation ICE CAMP 2026, March 15. ICE CAMP Boarfish is a three-week operation designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. In addition to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Air National Guard participation, personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, French Navy, Royal Navy, Norwegian Defence Research Institute, and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology are also taking part. This operation, held biennially, partners with the ASL and was elevated from an exercise to an operation to better reflect the Navy’s strategic priorities in the Arctic. ICE CAMP provides the necessary training to maintain a working knowledge of a constantly changing region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9569584
    VIRIN: 260315-N-LR905-1239
    Resolution: 6501x4334
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Koehler Visits Santa Fe at ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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