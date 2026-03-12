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    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz [Image 18 of 18]

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    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Poland, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade and 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, take students and staff, from the Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center, on a tour of Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland on March 11, 2026. The students are training to become national security professionals or military members and the tour served to demonstrate why U.S. forces forward-deployed in Poland is a strategic investment to maintain posture and readiness ensuring combat-effective formations can rapidly deploy at the time of notice. 3rd CAB Soldiers informed the students that the forward deployment of aviation assets serves to shorten the decision timeline for NATO in a crisis, ensuring deterrence by providing speed of response. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9567215
    VIRIN: 260311-A-BY519-1345
    Resolution: 6356x4237
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz
    Notre Dame O'Brien International Security Center students tour USAG Poland's FOS Powidz

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    EUCOM
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    USAG Poland

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