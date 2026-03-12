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    ROK Army K2 Black Panther Crosses Wet Gap [Image 4 of 9]

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    ROK Army K2 Black Panther Crosses Wet Gap

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Min Hoh Choi 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A ROK Army K2 Black Panther assigned to the 16th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Republic of Korea Army, cross a fully constructed Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) during wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.
    (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minhoh Choi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9566630
    VIRIN: 260313-A-WJ162-2662
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROK Army K2 Black Panther Crosses Wet Gap [Image 9 of 9], by Min Hoh Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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