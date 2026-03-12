Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade takes off during a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. This bridging operation across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher)