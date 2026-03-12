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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5]

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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ryleer Hatcher 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade takes off during a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. This bridging operation across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9566594
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-YG363-1437
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 372.75 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryleer Hatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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