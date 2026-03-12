U.S. Army Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participates in movement of various tactical vehicles across a wet gap as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. This bridging operation across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 09:08
|Photo ID:
|9566591
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-YG363-1268
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|908.57 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryleer Hatcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.