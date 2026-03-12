Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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U.S. Army Joint Light Tactical Vehicle assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participates in movement of various tactical vehicles across a wet gap as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. This bridging operation across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher)