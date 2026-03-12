Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, use M30 Bridge Erecting Boats (BEB) to begin assembly of an Improved Ribbon Bridge to allow tactical vehicles across a wet gap as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026. This bridging operation across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rylee Hatcher)