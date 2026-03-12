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    Operation ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Operation ICE CAMP 2026

    PRUDHOE BAY, ALASKA, US, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    260313-N-EH855-1148

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle - Emiliano Sias from Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation Science screws in an ice spike while setting up a tent during Operation ICE CAMP 2026 Mar. 13. ICE CAMP Boarfish is a three-week operation designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. In addition to U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Air National Guard participation, personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, French Navy, Royal United Kingdom Navy, Norwegian Defence Research Institute, and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology are also taking part. This operation, held biennially, partners with the ASL and was elevated from an exercise to an operation to better reflect the Navy’s strategic priorities in the Arctic. ICE CAMP provides the necessary training to maintain a working knowledge of a constantly changing region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9566507
    VIRIN: 260313-N-EH855-1148
    Resolution: 7378x4919
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: PRUDHOE BAY, ALASKA, US, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation ICE CAMP 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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