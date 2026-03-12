Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

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From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Cpl. Hannah Smith, a trial services office clerk, Regional Law Center Camp Pendleton, and members of her family; and Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, senior enlisted leader of MCIWEST, MCB Camp Pendleton, stand for a photo during a recognition ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. Smith was recognized as Legal Services Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for her outstanding service. Additionally, she received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)