Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives a challenge coin to Gunnery Sgt. Elizabeth Figueroa, regional review chief, Regional Law Center Camp Pendleton, during a recognition ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. Figueroa was recognized for outstanding service, earning the title of Legal Services Staff Non-commissioned Officer of the year. Additionally, she received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)