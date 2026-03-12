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    Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition [Image 3 of 6]

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    Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives remarks during a recognition ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, Marines were recognized as Legal Services Marine of the Year, Legal Services Non-commissioned Officer of the Year and Legal Services Staff Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for outstanding service. Additionally, the Marines received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9566337
    VIRIN: 260313-M-CV013-1096
    Resolution: 7832x5224
    Size: 12.56 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Excellence
    Legal
    MCIWEST
    LSAM
    Marines
    Awards

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