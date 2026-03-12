U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives remarks during a recognition ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, Marines were recognized as Legal Services Marine of the Year, Legal Services Non-commissioned Officer of the Year and Legal Services Staff Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for outstanding service. Additionally, the Marines received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9566337
|VIRIN:
|260313-M-CV013-1096
|Resolution:
|7832x5224
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.