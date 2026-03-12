Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Tober, a regional review clerk, Regional Law Center Camp Pendleton, is recognized during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, Tober was recognized as Legal Services Marine of the Year for his outstanding service. Additionally, he received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)