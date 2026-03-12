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    Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition [Image 2 of 6]

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    Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Tober, a regional review clerk, Regional Law Center Camp Pendleton, is recognized during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, Tober was recognized as Legal Services Marine of the Year for his outstanding service. Additionally, he received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9566336
    VIRIN: 260313-M-CV013-1075
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCIWEST
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    Marines
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