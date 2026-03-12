Enlisted LSAM Award Recognition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gives remarks during a recognition ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2026. During the ceremony, Marines were recognized as Legal Services Marine of the Year, Legal Services Non-commissioned Officer of the Year and Legal Services Staff Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for outstanding service. Additionally, the Marines received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for their accomplishment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)