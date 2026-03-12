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U.S. Army Pfc. Jaleiha Williams, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, practices using nonlethal force with a baton during Individual Law Enforcement Certification (ILEC) training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training reinforces proper use-of-force techniques and prepares military police to respond effectively to combative subjects. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)