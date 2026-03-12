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    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 4 of 7]

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    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Karr, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, coordinates safety procedures with Jonathan Pfau, a fire chief assigned to the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a controlled Noble Panther 26-4 exercise scenario at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. The coordinated response strengthened installation emergency management procedures and ensured defenders and firefighters could quickly secure the area, safeguarding personnel following the discovery of a simulated unexploded ordinance. High-intensity, realistic scenarios build the confidence and muscle memory required for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9566220
    VIRIN: 260305-F-RP050-3364
    Resolution: 5298x4238
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4

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    Noble Panther 26-4, Ready Airmen, Mission Capabilities, ACC, Tyndall, Exercise

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