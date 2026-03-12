325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Karr, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, coordinates safety procedures with Jonathan Pfau, a fire chief assigned to the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, during a controlled Noble Panther 26-4 exercise scenario at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. The coordinated response strengthened installation emergency management procedures and ensured defenders and firefighters could quickly secure the area, safeguarding personnel following the discovery of a simulated unexploded ordinance. High-intensity, realistic scenarios build the confidence and muscle memory required for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)