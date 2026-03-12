325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Karr, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, reviews security protocols during a controlled Noble Panther 26-4 exercise scenario at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. The exercise scenario reinforced security procedure and ensured personnel were prepared to safely and effectively respond to a simulated emergency. The 325th Fighter Wing conducts Noble Panther to strengthen warfighting effectiveness and validate readiness outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)