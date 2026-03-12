U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Karr, 325th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, reviews security protocols during a controlled Noble Panther 26-4 exercise scenario at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 5, 2026. The exercise scenario reinforced security procedure and ensured personnel were prepared to safely and effectively respond to a simulated emergency. The 325th Fighter Wing conducts Noble Panther to strengthen warfighting effectiveness and validate readiness outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9566215
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-RP050-2392
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS strengthen mission readiness during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.