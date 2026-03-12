624th RSG participates in HARM

Reserve Airmen from the 624th Regional Support Group participate in the U.S. Air Force’s updated physical fitness program now featuring the High Aerobic Multi Shuttle Run while at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. The HARM assessment is designed to strengthen long term health and enhance overall performance.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9565941
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-MK831-3606
|Resolution:
|6448x4299
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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