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    624th RSG participates in HARM [Image 3 of 3]

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    624th RSG participates in HARM

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Maj. Lelend Estrella performs sit-ups as Maj. Shelley Lemerande monitors and counts repetitions during the U.S. Air Force’s updated physical fitness program during the High Aerobic Multi Shuttle Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. Both Airmen are members of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The HARM assessment is designed to promote long term health and enhance overall performance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9565928
    VIRIN: 260308-F-MK831-8986
    Resolution: 5723x3815
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 624th RSG participates in HARM [Image 3 of 3], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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