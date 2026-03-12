624th RSG participates in HARM

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Maj. Shelley Lemerande performs push-ups as Maj. Lelend Estrella monitors and counts repetitions during the U.S. Air Force’s updated physical fitness program during the High Aerobic Multi Shuttle Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2026. Both Airmen are members of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The HARM assessment is designed to promote long term health and enhance overall performance.