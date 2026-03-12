When Every Second Counts

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Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces and Emergency Services partner with AirCare and King George County first responders to treat a simulated gunshot victim during security drills at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on March 10. The drills brought together community police officers, firefighters, air medical responders with their Navy counterparts for a realistic, collaborative training scenario. All participants demonstrated the same focus and urgency they would bring to a real-world emergency. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly Mcguffey)