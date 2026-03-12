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    When Every Second Counts

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    When Every Second Counts

    DAFFAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces and Emergency Services partner with AirCare and King George County first responders to treat a simulated gunshot victim during security drills at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren on March 10. The drills brought together community police officers, firefighters, air medical responders with their Navy counterparts for a realistic, collaborative training scenario. All participants demonstrated the same focus and urgency they would bring to a real-world emergency. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly Mcguffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9565450
    VIRIN: 260310-N-MM898-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 832.3 KB
    Location: DAFFAN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, When Every Second Counts, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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