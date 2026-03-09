(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seize and Defend [Image 6 of 6]

    Seize and Defend

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, maintains security of their area during defensive operations training as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2026. Defensive operations prepare rotational forces to rapidly secure and defend key terrain alongside combined partners in support of operations on the Korean Peninsula. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jaeyoon Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:56
    FreedomShield26

