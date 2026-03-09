Seize and Defend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, monitor their assigned areas during defensive operations training as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2026. Objective defense training prepares rotational forces to rapidly secure and defend key terrain alongside combined partners in support of operations on the Korean Peninsula. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jaeyoon Lee)