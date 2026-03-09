Team Fairchild trains to save lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Sneller, 92nd Medical Group primary care technician, performs rapid response procedures on a training manikin during a basic life support class at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 11, 2026. BLS training teaches Airmen how to recognize emergencies and provide support including assessing the patient and performing rapid response procedures to activate additional medical support and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)