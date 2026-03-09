(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Fairchild trains to save lives [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Fairchild trains to save lives

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Sneller, 92nd Medical Group primary care technician, performs rapid response procedures on a training manikin during a basic life support class at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 11, 2026. BLS training teaches Airmen how to recognize emergencies and provide support including assessing the patient and performing rapid response procedures to activate additional medical support and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9564062
    VIRIN: 260311-F-VC982-1016
    Resolution: 5618x3738
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild trains to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

