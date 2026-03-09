(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Fairchild trains to save lives [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Fairchild trains to save lives

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian employees assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in a basic life support class at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 11, 2026. BLS classes teach Airmen skills to provide lifesaving care and emphasize teamwork and communication, which are vital when responding to life-threatening emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9564060
    VIRIN: 260311-F-VC982-1056
    Resolution: 5070x3373
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild trains to save lives [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    BLS
    MissionReady
    TeamFairchild
    MedicalReadiness
    contentcollectionweek

