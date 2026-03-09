Team Fairchild trains to save lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilian employees assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in a basic life support class at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 11, 2026. BLS classes teach Airmen skills to provide lifesaving care and emphasize teamwork and communication, which are vital when responding to life-threatening emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)