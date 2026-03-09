Gen. Hodne visits Fort Polk, focuses on strengthening warfighting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, right, commadning general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, shakes hands with Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, during his visit March 12 to the instllation's headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)