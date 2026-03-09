Gen. Hodne visits Fort Polk, focuses on strengthening warfighting capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason A. Curl, right, commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, shakes hands with Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general of the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, during Hodne's visit March 12 to the installations headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)