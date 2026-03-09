U.S. Army Activates CPE Mission Autonomy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, left, presents a charter to Brig. Gen. Anthony Gibbs, activating the Capability Program Executive (CPE) for Mission Autonomy during a ceremony at Ft. Belvoir, Va., on February 27, 2026. Gibbs will now assume authority as the new CPE.