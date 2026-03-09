(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Activates CPE Mission Autonomy

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Ashley John 

    PEO Ground Combat Systems

    Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, left, presents a charter to Brig. Gen. Anthony Gibbs, activating the Capability Program Executive (CPE) for Mission Autonomy during a ceremony at Ft. Belvoir, Va., on February 27, 2026. Gibbs will now assume authority as the new CPE.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9563355
    VIRIN: 260226-A-NU446-1485
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 371.31 KB
    Location: US
