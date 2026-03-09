(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Food fuels the fighting Soldier - Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Food fuels the fighting Soldier - Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Joseph M. Lee 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army's Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its Soldiers by leveraging the experience of industry experts to operate restaurants on installations that provide more food options with better service, ambiance and hours. The Army’s vision for the CSDV pilot includes multiple food stations, flexible seating and social spaces, technology integration, and extended hours and service options. The main intent for the pilot is to provide a venue where Soldiers on Essential Station Messing – or a meal card – want to dine, so they maximize the use of their meal entitlements rather than paying out of pocket for food elsewhere. (U.S. Army graphic by Joseph "Mike" Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9563062
    VIRIN: 260312-O-XE197-6210
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 951.39 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food fuels the fighting Soldier - Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues, by Joseph M. Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army food

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery