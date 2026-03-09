Food fuels the fighting Soldier - Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Army's Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its Soldiers by leveraging the experience of industry experts to operate restaurants on installations that provide more food options with better service, ambiance and hours. The Army’s vision for the CSDV pilot includes multiple food stations, flexible seating and social spaces, technology integration, and extended hours and service options. The main intent for the pilot is to provide a venue where Soldiers on Essential Station Messing – or a meal card – want to dine, so they maximize the use of their meal entitlements rather than paying out of pocket for food elsewhere. (U.S. Army graphic by Joseph "Mike" Lee)