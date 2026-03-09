Air Force Honor Guard Supply supports important mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darrell Knight Jr., a supply technician with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Supply, secures a flag to a flagpole at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. Created in 1948 to support the newly-formed Air Force Honor Guard, Honor Guard Supply prepares flags for upcoming missions, issues uniform items and inspects vehicles, among many other responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)