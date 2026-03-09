Air Force Honor Guard Supply supports important mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Skylar Kiefer, a supply technician with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Supply, trims excess fabric off a medal at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. Established to support the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the Honor Guard Supply section has the second largest flag room in the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)