Air Force Honor Guard Supply supports important mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamya Dagami, a supply technician with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Supply, secures a medal to a ribbon rack at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. Since its inception, Honor Guard Supply has meticulously handcrafted custom medal sets in-house for each ceremonial guardsman to wear on their uniforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)
