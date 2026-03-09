(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Honor Guard Supply supports important mission [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Honor Guard Supply supports important mission

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Brandon Thomas 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamya Dagami, a supply technician with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Supply, burns threads on a medal rack at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. Created in 1948 to support the newly-formed Air Force Honor Guard, Honor Guard Supply prepares flags for upcoming missions, issues uniform items and inspects vehicles, among many other responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
