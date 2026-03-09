(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    At Fort Drum, yesterday’s leftovers aren’t just waste – they’re a valuable resource. The Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division’s composting operations at the Solid Waste Transfer Station is transforming food waste into a product that helps improve the installation’s infrastructure. (Photos courtesy of Fort Drum DPW)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9562593
    VIRIN: 260209-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 999.37 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness
    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery