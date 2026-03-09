(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Composting is an efficient and cost-effective way to manage large volumes of waste, and the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division is taking advantage of that to produce nutrient-rich soil used in a variety of projects around post. From right to left is the staging pile, the aerated static pile (ASP), and the finished compost pile waiting to be tested. (Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9562591
    VIRIN: 260209-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 1281x611
    Size: 272.4 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness
    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum DPW, Composting, IMCOM, AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery