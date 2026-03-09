Fort Drum DPW refines compost program to build mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Composting is an efficient and cost-effective way to manage large volumes of waste, and the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division is taking advantage of that to produce nutrient-rich soil used in a variety of projects around post. From right to left is the staging pile, the aerated static pile (ASP), and the finished compost pile waiting to be tested. (Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works photo)