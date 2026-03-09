NNSY Celebrates National Vietnam War Veteran Day

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Norfolk Naval Shipyard joins the nation in thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans. We recognize the courage and dedication of all who served, both in Vietnam and in support of operations worldwide. Thank you for your service!
