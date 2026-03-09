In this edition of NNSY's Safety Corner, we look at steps employees should follow when working in winter weather.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9562577
|VIRIN:
|260202-N-NK427-3524
|Resolution:
|3400x4400
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Safety Corner: Winter Safety for Workers, by Lorenzo Raines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.