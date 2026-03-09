A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy parks on the flightline waiting to be refueled at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2026. Fuel distribution operators provide rapid aircraft refueling during tight ground windows to ensure aircrews meet scheduled takeoff times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 06:13
Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
From tanks to takeoff, nothing moves without POL
