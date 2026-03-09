HSC-28 TRAINING FLIGHT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260303-N-IJ992-0434 An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 conducts a training flight over Mount Etna near Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, March 3, 2026. HSC-28 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)